Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Synaptics worth $83,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,446 shares of company stock worth $4,322,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

