SYNC Network Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $4,198.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033477 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,667,978 coins and its circulating supply is 123,634,749 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.