Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

