Syscoin Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $364.53 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00266512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,103,466 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

