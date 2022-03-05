T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

