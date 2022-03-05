TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00104810 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.