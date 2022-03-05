Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,641 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

