Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 983,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TKAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,972. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKAT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

