Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.75. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 686,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$540.61 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

In other news, Director John David Kaplan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,325.82.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

