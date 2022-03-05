TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

