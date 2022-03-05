TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDH in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TDH by 75.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 4,262,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

