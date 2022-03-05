Telcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $325.52 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $325.52 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

