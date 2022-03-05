Tellor (TRB) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $19.03 or 0.00048260 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $43.95 million and $7.11 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104448 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,411 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,200 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

