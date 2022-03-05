Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Shares Down 4.6%

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.15. 500,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 51,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67.
Tencent Company Profile (OTC:TCTZF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent (TCTZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.