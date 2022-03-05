Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Cap of $58,790.90

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $58,790.90 and $44,850.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00035202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00103711 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

