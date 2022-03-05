Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Terreno Realty by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 101.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 212.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

