The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $227.76

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 227.76 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.58). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 96,224 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.76. The firm has a market cap of £73.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.22 ($1,983.39).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

