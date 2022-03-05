The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 397,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 184,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $50.92. 6,249,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

