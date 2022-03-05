The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $178.97 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

