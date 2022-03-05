The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 346.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 453,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

