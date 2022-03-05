The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,276 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.67. 3,293,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.46 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.