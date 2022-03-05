The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

