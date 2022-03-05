The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,229 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

