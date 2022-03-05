The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,911,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003,929. The company has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

