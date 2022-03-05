Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,489. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

