Thor Mining (LON:THR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,394,865 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £12.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.74.
Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)
