Thor Mining (LON:THR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,394,865 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.74.

Get Thor Mining alerts:

Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.