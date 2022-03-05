Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,939 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.