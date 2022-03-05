Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.00 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.68 and a 200 day moving average of $315.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

