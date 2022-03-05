Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,384,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

