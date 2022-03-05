Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGND opened at $96.92 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

