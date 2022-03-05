Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 481.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

ATI stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.