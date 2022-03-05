Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Polaris were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.