Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Guess? worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Guess? Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.