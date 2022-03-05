Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,364 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

