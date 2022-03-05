Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,364 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

