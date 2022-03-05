Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,507 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $82.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

