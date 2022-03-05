Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,349,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

