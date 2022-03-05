Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHE stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

