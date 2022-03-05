Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

