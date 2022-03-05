Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 100,964 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,964 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 77.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 302.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,946 shares of company stock valued at $45,429,668. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

