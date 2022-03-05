Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,378 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -210.17%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

