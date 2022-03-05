Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,284 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

