Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,099 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

