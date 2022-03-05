Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,531 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

