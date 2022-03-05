Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,331 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.