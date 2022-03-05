Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,833 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,833 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

