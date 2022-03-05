Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,951 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP raised its holdings in Rambus by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 442,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 826.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

