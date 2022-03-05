Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,138 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $208,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $69.39 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,758 shares of company stock worth $2,950,593 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

