Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,777 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

