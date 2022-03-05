Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,915 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

