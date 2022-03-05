Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,634 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

